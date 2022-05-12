Photos: Try Sand Surfing at Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park

Colorado has its own Tatooine. However, unlike in Star Wars, there is no binary sunset at the Great Sand Dunes National Park. Just a regular, ordinary Colorado sunset.

Where is the Great Sand Dunes National Park?

The Great Sand Dunes National Park is about 250 miles from Grand Junction. The park is near Alamosa, Colorado in the county of Alamosa. We'll include a link to directions in the gallery below. The sand peaks are incredibly large. We're about to look at some photos that just how much sand is out there, and how tiny people look trying to climb it.

How High are the Dunes at Great Sand Dunes National Park?

Star Dune is the tallest sand dune in the park measuring 755 feet. The sand field here stretches out 30 miles as we will soon see. Incredible. The best part is you can go out and play in all of it. If you visit during the summer months remember that the sand can get crazy hot by midday.

Try Sand Surfing at Great Sand Dunes National Park

Scroll through the photos to check out the park and to find out more about sand surfing at Great Sand Dunes National Park. Seeing giant sand dunes with the Sangre de Cristo mountains behind them is just something you gotta do in Colorado.

