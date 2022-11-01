Colorado Ghost Town Was Coldest Place in U.S. on Halloween

It seems appropriate a ghost town would be the coldest place in the contiguous United States on Halloween 2022. Well, this "Gothic" little town just happens to be in Colorado.

This Colorado ghost town, pretty much deserter for over 100 years, recorded a toasty temperature of nine degrees on Halloween, October 31, 2022.

Welcome to Gothic, Colorado - Population: 4

Have you ever heard of Gothic, Colorado? Don't feel bad if you haven't. Uncover Colorado describes Gothic as "...an impressive ghost town surrounded by the West Elk Mountains, secluded just north of 'Colorado’s last great ski town'. It’s accessible year-round, but easiest when the snow melts off."

History of Gothic, Colorado

In the 1870s, Gothic was supported by the region's silver mines. According to Uncover Colorado, at one time, Gothic was home to roughly 1,000 locals. At one point in its history, the town included around 200 buildings. In 1880, President Grant visited the town. It even had its own newspaper, the Elk Mountain Bonanza.

How To Get To Gothic, Colorado

Make your way to Crested Butte, Colorado. From there, take Elk Avenue to 6th Street and make a left heading north. Stay on 6th Street until it turns into Gothic Road. Follow Gothic Road (County Road 317) heading north for seven miles.

Gothic's Current Claim To Fame

Gothic is the location of the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory. In 1919, Western colorado College professor Dr. John Johnson first visited Gothic. He recognized the rich diversity of the local ecosystems. Since then, thousands of students have visited the site, making Gothic one of the "most intensively studied [ecosystems] in the world and making RMBL an internationally renowned center for scientific research and education."

Keep An Eye On Gothic, Colorado

You can keep an eye on Gothic in real-time with this live video feed courtesy of Billy Barr. From this perspective, you are looking north.

