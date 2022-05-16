The Best Colorado Campground You’ve Never Visited

Are you looking for the perfect Western Colorado getaway? Here's a little place on the banks of the San Miguel River. Smart money says you've never stayed here before.

This awesome campground is only 88 miles out of Grand Junction, Colorado, and barely 36 miles past Gateway. It's awesome, convenient, and free to visit. Are you ready to make a trip to The Ball Park?

Awesome Campground Just 88 Miles South of Grand Junction, Colorado

Here's another opportunity for me to embarrass myself. I was born in Grand Junction, but somehow never managed to visit the Ball Park in historic Uravan, Colorado. It's an incredibly awesome campground and day-use park right on Highway 141.

Ball Park Campground in Uravan Colorado Map Google Maps / Waylon Jordan / Canva loading...

How Cool Is This Campground?

To give you an idea of how remarkable this site is, The Dyrt gives this campsite an amazing 4.7 out of 5 stars. Some of the user comments include:

Easy spot to stay while doing the Rimrocker trail

Wide-open skies, bats flitting around, stars covering the sky, and fireflies flickering all around us. I will definitely try to make it back to this spot.

Stayed a week and was exceptional.

We plan to go back many times. If you want a unique site and don't need a lot of amenities it is a great place.

A Great Place to Camp in Western Colorado

I visited this spot a few days ago for the annual Pig Out. This is a private function that has been running for the better part of four decades. Visit the campground and you'll find:

Self-contained RV friendly... no hookups,

Each site has a picnic table, BBQ grill, and fire ring.

Access to the San Miguel River with a ramp for rafters and fisher people.

Relax under large Rio Grande Cottonwood groves.

There are porta-potties on-site, however, there is no running water.

Awesome Amenities at The Ball Park

This campground includes a shelter with several picnic tables and plenty of shade. You'll also find a couple of the world's cleanest porta-potties.

How Do You Book a Reservation?

You don't. They do not accept reservations. Put simply, you just drop in. There is a 14-day camping limit. While there's no charge, they do appreciate donations to support their non-profit campground.

Take a Tour of The Ball Park Campground in Uravan, Colorado This is the best Colorado campground you've never been to. If you love camping, rivers, and the great outdoors, set a course to Uravan, Colorado and visit the Ball Park.

