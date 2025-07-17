Western Colorado continues to burn with wildfires across the region. Here's what we know so far.

The National Weather Service has issued an air quality health advisory for wildfire smoke from Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday, July 18. This affects Mesa, Delta, and Montrose Counties, including but not limited to Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Nucla.

The areas nearest the wildfires will be impacted the most, with periods of moderate to

heavy smoke through early Friday morning.

The South Rim Fire in Montrose, Colorado

The South Rim Fire in the Black Canyon of the Gunnison started on Thursday, July 10, around 11:30 a.m., with lightning being the original cause.

Currently, the wildfire has consumed 4,179 acres and is 0% contained.

Other Wildfire Facts:

458 Personnel

5 aircraft

8 crews

23 engines

14 heavy equipment

Just a reminder that the Black Canyon of the Gunnison remains closed. The Curecanti National Recreation Area remains open to the public. The Blue Mesa Reservoir remains closed west of middle bridge.

The Wright Draw-Turner Gulch Fire

The Wright Draw-Turner Gulch Fire started on Thursday, July 10, around 12:30 p.m. Lightning is believed to be the cause of these fires as well.

The Wright Draw fire is currently at 448 acres at 0% contained. The Turner Gulch fire is at 15,071 acres with about 9% contained.

Other Wildfire Facts:

475 Personnel

Just a reminder about area closures:

South of Highway 141, east of the Niche Road, west of the Divide Road, and North of the Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forest boundary;

North of Highway 141, east of the Palisade; west of the intersection of Highway 141 and the Divide Road, and south of the boundary with private land on Glade Park.

The Sowbelly Fire

The Sowbelly Fire started on Thursday, July 10, around 7:00 p.m.

The Sowbelly Fire is currently at 2,274 acres at 16% contained.

Other Wildfire Facts:

65 Personnel

Just a reminder that 650 and ZS Roads are closed for firefighter and public safety.

The Deer Creek Fire

The Deer Creek fire is currently burning in eastern Utah, western Colorado, just outside of Paradox. The fire is currently at 15,655 acres with a 7% containment.

Other Wildfire Facts:

451 Personnel

6 aircraft

10 crews

24 engines

5 heavy equipment

Just a reminder that a Temporary Emergency Closure affects roads on BLM-administered public lands in the Paradox area in Montrose County, Colorado.

