The fall color change is a go in Colorado and despite the dry summer things seem to be just a tad behind schedule in parts of the state. The next couple of weekends will be a great time to take a fall drive to enjoy them.

We asked you about your favorite places to visit for the fall color change, and every time we ask we see new ideas and great places to visit. Let's do this.

Get our free mobile app

Fall Colors Will Soon Peak in Colorado

Each year the color change shifts a bit depending on how hot and dry the summer months were. While the summer was dry, the colors seem to be just a tad behind schedule this year but that means the best time to see it is pretty much right now.

What Trees Change Color in Colorado?

The Colorado Aspens are a beautiful sight in the fall with their vibrant yellow colors. Other trees that help make the fall color change so special are Mountain Ash trees which give us bursts of orange color, and the ferns which turn both yellow and orange.

Check Out 13 Great Recommendations for Viewing Fall Colors

Scroll on through the comments below for some great suggestions for viewing fall colors this week in Colorado. The Grand Mesa, Kebler Pass, Silverjack Reservoir, and several other destinations below will not leave you disappointed. We'll add the link below if you want to add a fall color suggestion to our list.

Places You Need to Visit to View Colorado's Awesome Fall Colors We asked you to tell us about some of your favorite places to view the fall colors in Colorado. See some of the popular destinations you told us about below with directions to get you there before the fall colors are gone for the season.

KEEP GOING: When Will Colorado See the Fall Colors Change in 2022? It's been a very hot and dry summer in Western Colorado. The good news is that this means the fall color change may arrive just a tad earlier than last year. Take a look at the forecast for fall color in Colorado below.