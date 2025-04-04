According to the USGS website, Delta, Colorado, just had a small earthquake. Did you feel it?

I received an email stating that a small earthquake happened on April 3, 2025, just south of Delta. The USGS website shared a map showing where the earthquake was felt.

Delta, Colorado Earthquake Map USGS loading...

This map shows that people as far north of Grand Junction felt the quake. I didn't, and no one said anything on any of the internets that I'm part of.

Just How Common are Earthquakes in Colorado?

Actually, they're fairly common. According to the Colorado Geological Survey, the state experiences about 58 earthquakes of magnitude two or higher annually. Of those, approximately nine earthquakes of magnitude three or higher occur each year.

Since 1867, the state has recorded over 700 earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.5 or higher and in 1882, Colorado recorded its largest known earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.6.

Why Earthquakes in Colorado are So Common In Colorado , there are underground faults where the Earth’s plates have moved before. Even though Colorado is not near the edge of a big tectonic plate like California, old faults can still cause earthquakes at times. People can also cause small earthquakes by drilling deep underground for oil, gas, or water. This drilling changes the pressure and can make the rocks move, which shakes the ground. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray

The Highest Wind Gusts Recorded Each of the Past 25 Years in Colorado See which days have brought the strongest winds to Colorado for each of the past 25 years.