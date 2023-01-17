WARNING: Extremely Dangerous Plants Growing in Colorado Right Now
Being outdoors in Colorado can mean encountering all kinds of plants, never mind the occasional bear. Did you know there are at least 14 different plants growing in the Centennial state that can be harmful or fatal to people or pets?
In some instances, these plants look pretty tasty to people and livestock alike. When eaten, they can be harmful and often fatal. Scroll on to learn more about which ones to avoid.
Colorado's Poisonous Plants
Avalanches, angry moose, elk stampedes, and even treacherous tiny plants are all hazards of the great outdoors that should be accounted for in Colorado. When heading outdoors, know which plants to avoid.
- Death Camas
- Locoweed
- Larkspur
- African Rue
- Lake Algae
- Lupine
- Myrtle Spurge
- Poison Ivy
- Poison Oak
- Red Baneberry
- Poison Sumac
- Red Elderberry
- Western Water Hemlock
- Wild Parsnip
These Plants Can Harm Colorado Animals Too
Colorado's poisonous plants are not only harmful to people, but they can also be deadly to animals and pets. Some of these plants are deadly when eaten by cattle or sheep. Scroll on to see photos of each type of plant that you and your dog will want to avoid on your next hike around Grand Junction.
How Can I Get Help Identifying Poisonous Plants?
A couple of really good apps for identifying plants on the fly include Rash Plants or Picture This. Make sure you save enough battery on the trail to keep up your nav. Let's take a look at each one of the most frequently found dangerous plants in Colorado.