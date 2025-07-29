10 Wild Colorado Conspiracy Theories Locals Swear Are True
Colorado isn’t just known for its mountains, skiing, and craft breweries. It’s also a hotspot for some wild and wonderful conspiracy theories.
If you've lived in Colorado long enough, you know many of these theories are believed by almost everyone.
What Type of Conspiracy Theories Plague Colorado?
If you take out all the Bigfoot sightings around the state and some of the UFO sightings, there are still many to become familiar with.
The majority of these theories revolve around the government. Colorado is home to NORAD after all, and six active military bases. If you're a conspiracy believer, what the military does is often the main subject of lore.
Heck, even Colorado's main airport, Denver International Airport, is home to many, many conspiracies. Just don't tell the Illuminati that you know; you could disappear.
Let's dig into 10 of the best-known conspiracies in Colorado.
Outrageous Colorado Conspiracy Theories Locals Secretly Love
Gallery Credit: Tim Gray
Whether these stories are fact, fiction, or somewhere in between, they add to Colorado’s unique mystique.
Read More: The Powerful Ute Legend Behind Sleeping Ute Mountain in Southwest Colorado
If you’re looking to explore the state’s weird and wonderful side, keep these conspiracy theories in your back pocket. You never know when a local might pull you into one of these legendary conversations.
10 of Colorado's Most Popular Myths and Legends
COLORADO LEGENDS: 11 Bigfoot Sightings That Apparently Happened in Western Colorado
Gallery Credit: Nate Wilde