With the cold weather we get in Colorado, it's no surprise we have a city ranked in the Top 10 in the entire country for ice skating. Three are ranked in the Top 15. We agree.

Where Is The Best Place In Colorado To Ice Skate?

It's the most "wonderful" time of the year, right? Typically during that time, families and friends like to get together for fun "holiday" activities, with ice skating being one of the more popular ones. While my family and I will typically get out and go at least one time a year, I've never gotten good at it. We went and skated at the Gaylord of the Rockies back in November and I probably lasted 10 minutes. I grew up roller skating, and can still roller skate pretty well, but as soon as I slap on ice skates, I'm a big ol' chicken. I think it's the fear of falling and not being able to get back up... maybe? The good news is, despite my lack of talent, Colorado is still an amazing place to ice skate. In fact, one Colorado city is a Top 10 city in the country to ice skate. And one NoCO city is in the Top 15.

This Is The Best City To Ice Skate In Colorado

The gang at LawnStarter crunched some numbers to find which U.S. cities were the best to slide across the ice. They looked at how many ice rinks each city has, how many offer skating and hockey equipment, the weather, and more. After all of their searching, they found that Colorado is a must-visit for ice skating fans.

Denver Is Colorado's Top City For Ice Skating

Yup, Denver, Colorado ranked number 9 on LawnStarter's Top 200 list. Colorado Springs was just behind it at number 13, and Fort Collins was just behind that at number 15. With three cities in the Top 15, it has to mean something, right? As I write this, it's currently -8 outside of the studio so we certainly have the weather for it. When was the last time you strapped on a pair of skates? Find a rink and get out there and have some fun this holiday season.

