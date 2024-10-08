Exciting Adventure Await with These Colorado Christmas Trains

I'm not going to lie, I think I will try and hit at least one of these amazing trains for Christmas. The wife and I will be spending Christmas in Colorado this year and we always need something to do since we won't be with our families.

When you think of old trains in Colorado, the train companies offering Christmas-themed trains are the epitome of historic train rides.

Read More: 10 Colorado Christmas Towns You Should Visit This Winter

Not only that, you know your kids will love a ride on a chugging train through the mountains -- don't lie to yourself, so will you.

Santa's Lighted Forest on Colorado's George Town Loop Railroad

First up. We have Santa's Lighted Forest on the historic Georgetown Loop. If you've never been on the train, you've probably seen the tracks on the south side of I-70 near Georgetown, Colo. It's literally a big loop.

This ride takes about an hour to complete. It leaves the train station and traverses along the mountainside through the forest decorated with over 300,000 lights. Oh, and Santa will join you on the journey.:

Santa's Express on Colorado's Royal Gorge Route

The Royal Gorge Route Railroad Santa Express train takes you through one of the best-known canyons in Colorado. Not only will you be treated to amazing views, but you'll do it in the company of the greatest holiday hero there is ... Santa Claus. Your journey through the canyon culminates with a stop at the North Pole.

This year, the Royal Gorge Route will debut its new Christmas locomotive adorned with all that is Christmas.

Santa's Rocky Mountain Adventure on Colorado's George Town Loop Railroad

A daytime trip on Colorado's George Town Loop Railroad takes you through the same route as the Lighted Forest, sans the Christmas lights. During Santa's Rocky Mountain Adventure, you'll also be joined by Santa will join the rides through Christmas.

After Christmas, you can take the Victorian Holiday Celebration with Ebenezer Scrooge as he takes you on a trip with the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future

The Polar Express on Colorado's Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad

The Polar Express on Colorado's Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad is an immersive experience of the classic holiday story of the same name. The train departs the station as it makes its journey through some of Colorado's best mountain scenery to pick up Santa at the North Pole.

Beautiful scenery, a light show, and sweets make this one of the best holiday experiences in Colorado.

Hop Aboard 6 of Colorado's Coolest Train Rides The story of Colorado is impossible to tell without America's railroads. To this day, the rails are one of the most enjoyable ways to see the Rocky Mountains. No matter the season, you'll find breathtaking views of Colorado on board these famous scenic railways. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams

Western Colorado's Amazing Winter Train Ride The Durango & Silverton Railroad's Cascade Canyon Winter Train is active from November until early May. Traveling through the San Juan Mountains is a fabulous way to experience the beauty of Colorado in the wintertime. Gallery Credit: Zane Mathews