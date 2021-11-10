We're into another Colorado winter with plenty of chances for winter storms and frosty temps in the coming months. You can always get the latest forecast for Grand Junction by opening our free station app.

Get our free mobile app

Colorado's Biggest Blizzards Ranked

There have been 9 legendary blizzards in Colorado that could be included in the winter 'Hall of Fame' if there was such a thing. Can you imagine what it would be like to be stuck in 45 inches of snow before snowplows had been invented?

The Top 9 Winter Blizzards in Colorado

Scroll on to check out 9 of the worst blizzards to ever impact the state of Colorado.

The Nine Biggest Storms in the Colorado Blizzard Hall of Fame There have been nine winter storms that deserve mention as some of the worst ever in Colorado history.

COLORADO TRIVIA: Test Your Centennial State Knowledge Can you answer all 24 Colorado trivia questions correctly?

KEEP GOING: Colorado's Fun Winter Activities If you're looking for the perfect winter activity in Colorado, look no further.