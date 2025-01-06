I learned while on holiday this year that the bald eagle wasn't the USA's official bird. Wait?! I swore I discovered that back in the day in elementary school, or something. That was a long --long, long-- time ago, but something I believed.

Luckily, President Joe Biden made it official, and I can go back to living my naive life.

Did you know, however, that Colorado is an amazing place to see bald eagles? I've seen them floating the Colorado River, driving the canyons of I-70, and just about anywhere you'd expect to see a bird ... in the sky.

Colorado is a Winter Haven for Bald Eagles

You can see a bald eagle any time of year in Colorado. Seeing on during the winter is a bit more majestic. The map above shows the locations where bald eagles are known to roost between December and February in Colorado.

During winter, bald eagles will spend their time fishing and hunting waterfowl. This means one of the best places to see the eagles would be around a lake, reservoir, or river. That doesn't mean that's all they'll eat. They'll even scavenge for their food if need be. Look in fields where a recent wildlife (or livestock) death could have happened.

Here are a few of the best places around Colorado to do some eagle-watching:

Always Respect Colorado's Wildlife

As always, you'll want to pay respect to Colorado wildlife. After all, it's one of the greatest gifts that bring joy to people visiting our state.

Do not feed the eagles, they can do that on their own, regardless if you don't think they can. It is illegal to harm a bald eagle in any way. Seriously, don't be that guy.

Just sit back, take a couple of photos, and enjoy one of America's precious symbols.

