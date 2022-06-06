Americans have been heading to space since Alan Shepard's 1961 sub-orbital mission on the Mercury capsule Freedom 7.

NASA and the American Space program have come a long way since the 1960s. Today we will take a look at the Astronauts who have all called Colorado home at one time or another.

Get our free mobile app

Who Was the First Astronaut in Space with Ties to Colorado?

One of the earliest Astronauts with ties to Colorado is likely Gordon Cooper. Leroy Gordon "Gordo" Cooper Jr was born in 1927. He was an aerospace engineer, test pilot, United States Air Force pilot, and graduate of the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Cooper was the youngest of the seven original astronauts in Project Mercury.

How Many Astronauts Graduated from the USAF in Colorado Springs?

At least 25 of the Astronauts on the roster all came to the space program as Air Force pilots who were ready to test the limits of man and technology in one of man's most dangerous endeavors. Scroll on to meet these brave individuals who gave all for America during some of its best and brightest days.

How Many Astronauts Have Ties to Colorado?

The following Nasa Astronauts have all had ties to the Centennial State at one time or another. In the photo gallery below, we will get to know a little bit more about what ties them to Colorado and which mission they participated in with NASA and the American Space Program.

All of NASA's Astronauts with Ties to Colorado Who hasn't dreamed of being an Astronaut at one time or another? Here's a list of folks who actually made it to space who all have ties to the great state of Colorado.

MORE: UFO Sights from All Around Grand Junction, Colorado Orbs, Bright Lights, Spheres, and Spaceships? See all the times over the past 20 years that a UFO sighting near Grand Junction was reported to the National UFO Reporting Center (nuforc.org)