We have had three supermoons this year in Colorado. We will have our fourth and final supermoon on Friday, September 29.

If you are a stargazer or just an early riser, keep your eyes peeled for the Harvest Moon. The Harvest Moon will be abnormally large and brighter than we are used to.

Get our free mobile app

Typically, supermoons are most visible during early morning hours. As someone who wakes up at three in the morning for work, I enjoy looking at supermoons on Northern Colorado country roads. There has been a time or two that I have pulled over to take a good look.

It's a major work perk.

If You Want to See the Supermoon, You Need to Wake up Early

Canva Canva loading...

According to USA Today, the supermoon will have peak illumination at 4 AM MT on Friday, September 29. You will be able to see the supermoon at other times, but if you want the best look at the supermoon, set your alarm and get ready to run to your backyard.

What Is A Supermoon?

Canva Canva loading...

Space.com defined supermoons for us.

Supermoons are full moons that occur at or near perigee — when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit — and offer a great time for seasoned lunar skywatchers as the moon can appear slightly bigger and brighter.

There Is More to See Than the Supermoon

The fourth and final supermoon will be special. We will also be able to see some of the planets in our solar system, like Jupiter and Mercury.

So grab your binoculars and get ready to enjoy the last supermoon of the year.

10 Great Colorado Locations for Stargazing Are you searching for an opportunity to get out and enjoy a look at the night sky? Check out these awesome Colorado locations. Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan