Grand Junction, Colorado’s List of 20 Things That Irrationally Annoy Us
Coloradans have to deal with a lot these days. We're having a crazy winter, prices are through the roof at almost every store in Grand Junction, and now we have strange spy balloons passing overhead at random.
It's easy to understand why some people are just easily annoyed with some of the day-to-day things we all experience. Sometimes little things can annoy us irrationally. We're all guilty of it. Let's embrace it and laugh together at the little things people do that many of us just can't stand.
Irrational Annoyances in Grand Junction
Everyone has something that they feel is irritating or annoying. I think we can all agree that nobody likes to sit at the dinner table with someone who can't chew with their mouth closed. What about drivers who are texting? What about rude behavior on social media? We could spend all day on some of these.
Coloradans Don't Like Excess Noise
One thing that was humorous was the number of listeners in Grand Junction who told us that various sounds annoy them irrationally. These sounds are noisy people's sounds. What are those?
- People who drag their feet and make noise when they walk
- People talk with food in their mouths
- People that chew ice
- People who whistle
Don't Be A Nusence at the Grocery Store
One hot button was how people behave at the grocery store. Maybe it's the high prices that have people feeling most impatient. I must admit, there are some people who just are not aware of their surroundings. They have no idea they are blocking the isle or an item, nor do they realize when a line is forming behind them.
Scroll on so we can all laugh together about things that annoy us, even if they probably shouldn't.