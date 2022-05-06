Photos: See What A Colorado Road Trip Looked Like in the 1940s

Got a road trip planned this summer? The price of gas may change your plans in some cases depending on your destination.

What if we could go back in time and tag along on someone else's road trip and let them pay for the gas? A gallon of gasoline in 1945 cost a whopping .21 cents.

Take A Look At This Colorado Road Trip from the 1940s

In a video from youtube posted by the Oklahoma Historical Society, we found about 20 minutes of road trip footage taken during the mid-1940s here in Colorado. This family travels down the highway to Idaho Springs making a couple of stops along the way. Their 16 mm camera does a pretty good job of filming as they drive down the mountain roads looking at the scenery.

Do You Recognize These Colorado Front Range Locations?

Scroll through the photos below and see if you can recognize the popular statues and landmarks they are visiting. Some of these statues have been moved over several decades and it is pretty neat to see some of these things as they appeared in the 1940s. After we look at the photos we will share the full-length video below.

Let's Hitch A Ride to Colorado's Idaho Springs

See if you can recognize the route in the photos that leads to the old Charlie Tayler Water Wheel and waterfalls near Idaho Springs? The zoo at the end of the photos is un-named in the credits of the film from the historical society. See if you can recognize where it is. We see the Thatcher Memorial Fountain near the end of the film so the family must have ended the road trip near Denver. Let's take a look.

