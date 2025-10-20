A cold front is moving through western Colorado this morning, bringing colder air, gusty winds, and a some mountain snow.

Accumulations will be light, this is the first real taste of late October chill, and more weather is lining up for later this week.

Snow is on the Way in Colorado's Mountians

Snow showers are possible this morning (Monday, October 20) in the northern mountains, including areas around Vail Pass. Colorado's highest peaks could pick up two to four inches, while valley spots like Steamboat and Vail could just see a dusting.

Will will be gust around 40 to 50 mph, which means blowing snow could have more of an impact than actual accumulation.

Behind this weather, the temperatures will tumble.

We'll see afternoon highs Monday about five to 15 degrees cooler than they have been, with the biggest drop north of I-70.

We'll see another round of freezing temperatures for some valleys Tuesday morning, so gardeners and anyone with sensitive vegetation will want to take note.

Good Chance of Snow Accumulation During the Midweek

Things ramp up again midweek. A more organized system is set to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday morning, bringing widespread rain and high-elevation snow to much of Colorado.

Valley rain chances are between 60 and 70% on Thursday, with over 85% for the central mountains and San Juans.

Snow levels are expected to hover around 9,500 to 10,000 feet, so most areas will see rain, while the highest elevations pick up light snow accumulation.

It’s a classic Colorado fall pattern: cold mornings, changing skies, and the first real hints of winter sneaking in over the mountains.

