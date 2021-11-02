There is a great recreation area in western Colorado you probably didn't know about.

The Cedar Mountain Special Recreation Management area is 880 acres of public land just a few miles from Craig. Rising 1,000 feet above the Yampa Valley, there are great views of the surrounding countryside.

A Lot of Recreational Opportunities

Cedar Mountain offers a wide variety of recreational opportunities all year along including hiking, biking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, horseback riding, wildlife viewing, geocaching, and picnicking.

Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy the 3.5 mile Stearns Trail that starts from the parking area. there is also a half-mile trail that begins at the covered picnic tables.

Hunting is Allowed

Hunting is allowed in the Cedar Mountain Recreation Area, but no shooting is allowed outside of the hunting season.

Get our free mobile app

Wildlife and Geology

For wildlife-viewing enthusiasts, you might see deer, marmot, fox, coyote, squirrels, and rabbits. Bird-watchers might catch a view of golden eagles, redtail hawks, or turkey vultures.

The geology of Cedar Mountain Recreation Area is mainly Browns Park Formation, chalky-white colored sandstone known for preserving fossils. The vegetation on Cedar Mountain is primarily juniper, sagebrush, and mountain brush.

Western Colorado's Cedar Mountain Recreation Area If you're looking for a new place to explore in Colorado, Cedar Mountain Recreation Area near Craig offers a lot of great opportunities for recreation throughout the year. Scroll through the photos below for a look at a great recreational site in northwest Colorado. Gallery Credit: Zane Mathews

10 Best 'Easy' Hikes in Colorado According to Alltrails If you're looking for an easy Colorado hike, here you go. Good news: A hike right out of the Grand Valley is at #2 on the list. Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan