Castlelike Home in Grand Junction Minutes From Old Spanish Trail

This castlelike home for sale in Grand Junction has six bedrooms, four bathrooms and sits on nearly two acres. The home also features a three-car garage which means your cars, ATVs, and motorcycles can all fit.

The house is located in Orchard Mesa and was recently listed only a few days ago on Realtor.com. This could be where you can make your Yellowstone/1883 dreams come to fruition since horses are welcomed here. The property already has a corral and stable setup for your four-legged friends.

Hiking and biking are within walking distance from the home as you can walk to the nearest trailhead. Other places like a gas station, liquor store, and the Orchard Mesa Market are all conveniently within walking distance too. Here's a look at the castle-like home in Grand Junction that's just minutes from the Old Spanish Trail.

