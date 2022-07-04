Another Castle On Over Two Acres Is for Sale in Grand Junction

Another castlelike home in Grand Junction was recently listed about a week ago. This castle sits on over two acres and comes with some amazing views of the Colorado National Monument.

Not long ago, we featured a steed-ready castlelike home for sale in Orchard Mesa with a stable and corral just minutes away from the Old Spanish Trail. We've come across another house that's fit for royalty which is also for sale. It's minutes away from a golf course, hiking trails, and a winery.

The home has two living areas and three bedrooms and three bathrooms inside as well as an office. It's also got a feature that we've always wanted in our home - heated floors. Here's a tour of the 2,600-square-foot Grand Junction castle for sale that's located in the Redlands.

