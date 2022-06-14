Bullet Holes + Odd Buildings Found on Abandoned Colorado Ranch
Location of Abandoned Colorado Ranch
While it's unclear as to where exactly the old abandoned ranch is located, we do know that it is in Colorado and near the small, southeastern Colorado town of San Luis which sits right between the more well-known towns of Trinidad and Alamosa:
Odd Things Found at the Abandoned Colorado Ranch
As mentioned above, numerous buildings were found abandoned on the property of the also abandoned ranch, many of which were shot up with bullets, but many other strange things were found on the ranch as well.
For example, nearly every one of the buildings was built using different materials. There are numerous small wooden structures, as well as one building made of stone and concrete, another made entirely of cinderblocks, and another that appears to have been built out of sheet metal.
Some other strange things about the building include a small wooden stairway built into the side of the stone building, a brick wall in one of the other buildings that have been heavily weathered, bars on the windows of one of the buildings, and strange shelves in tiny rooms in that same building. Those are just some of the odd things that raise questions about this strange, abandoned Colorado ranch.
