Bullet Holes + Odd Buildings Found on Abandoned Colorado Ranch

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

What appears to have once been an old ranch is now totally abandoned with numerous odd buildings still standing, some of which are full of bullet holes.

Location of Abandoned Colorado Ranch

While it's unclear as to where exactly the old abandoned ranch is located, we do know that it is in Colorado and near the small, southeastern Colorado town of San Luis which sits right between the more well-known towns of Trinidad and Alamosa:

Odd Things Found at the Abandoned Colorado Ranch

As mentioned above, numerous buildings were found abandoned on the property of the also abandoned ranch, many of which were shot up with bullets, but many other strange things were found on the ranch as well.

For example, nearly every one of the buildings was built using different materials. There are numerous small wooden structures, as well as one building made of stone and concrete, another made entirely of cinderblocks, and another that appears to have been built out of sheet metal.

Some other strange things about the building include a small wooden stairway built into the side of the stone building, a brick wall in one of the other buildings that have been heavily weathered, bars on the windows of one of the buildings, and strange shelves in tiny rooms in that same building. Those are just some of the odd things that raise questions about this strange, abandoned Colorado ranch.

Take a Virtual Tour of a Colorado Ranch with Odd, Bullet Hole-Riddled Buildings

