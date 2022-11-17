See How Each Colorado County Has Voted In Boebert vs. Frisch Race

It's coming down to the wire between U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert and her challenger Adam Frisch.

Boebert Continues To Lead

As of Wednesday evening, the Republican incumbent was leading the Democrat challenger by about 1,100 votes - and there are still votes to be counted in the 3rd Congressional District race.

We should have final vote totals within the next couple of days, although a recount seems likely which will delay the final verdict even longer.

2020 Race Wasn't Nearly As Close

Back in 2020, Boebert defeated Scott Tipton 55% to 45% to earn her first term in Washington D.C. If she gets a second term, it's going to be by a much closer margin. While Frisch led the race in early returns, Boebert was able to close the gap and eventually take the lead as more votes were counted.

Get our free mobile app

Where Is Colorado's 3rd Congressional District?

Geographically, the 3rd District stretches from Moffat County in the extreme northwest corner of the state, down to La Plata County in the southwest corner of the state, encompassing the western third of Colorado. The district stretches along the state's southern border eastward to Pueblo County and Las Animas Counties in south-central Colorado.

cde.state.co.us cde.state.co.us loading...

According to a map from the Associate Press, out of 27 counties in the 3rd District, Boebert was the leading vote-getter in 14 counties as of Wednesday evening.

County by County: Boebert vs Frisch Scroll on to see how each Colorado county in the 3rd Congressional District has voted so far in the face between Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch.