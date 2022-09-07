Former Grand Junction School Now Home of Elegant Wine Bar

A former historical schoolhouse in Grand Junction has found new life as a downtown hotspot with several new attractions.

At the corner of 7th and grand is the former site of the Lowell Schoolhouse which has now been transformed into several new developments, including the 7th Grand Wine Bar.

The History of the Lowell School House

The very first Lowell School House was located on Rood Avenue and 5th Street and was built in 1884 according to Mesa County Libraries. The small building only contained a few rooms for students of all grades and was quickly outgrown.

The second Lowell School house was then built in 1925 along with three other schools. The new Lowell School house was used for educating those in lower grades until its closure in 1972. The following year, an alternative school for students of District 51, R-5, began using the building.

7th St. between Hill and White Avenue is known as the North Seventh Street Historic Residential District and due to its historical significance, it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1984.

R-5 is reported to have used the building until 2016 when a new R-5 building was opened at 445 N 22nd Street. In 2015, the building had been purchased for $1.3 million by the Downtown Development Authority.

7th Grand Wine Bar and More

Today you'll find that the Lowell School house is no longer an educational building, but instead a hub for multiple new businesses, including the 7th Grand Wine Bar.

There will be a ceremonial opening for the 7th Grand Wine Bar on September 15, 2022, from 3 PM until 8 PM. The opening will include refreshments plus live entertainment and will also serve as a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity Mesa County. Reservations are currently being accepted online.

Also located inside the former Lowell School House are plans for Gemini Beer Company and Blue Herron Coffee. The building's front lawn will serve as the permanent home for a 1967 vintage 34-foot Airstream Land Yacht food trailer, which boasts a Greek/Italian tapas menu for both wine and beer pairing.

