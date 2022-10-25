Enter your number to get our free mobile app

There have been plenty of moments in Grand Junction's history that most of us missed out on when they happened.

These aren't necessarily the most significant moments of the past 75 years of Grand Junction's history, but, each is notable in its own way. Of course, if we were to list all of the great moments in our history we'd be here until Valentine's Day, so I've narrowed the list down to 20 interesting and memorable moments from the last 75 years.

It's so easy to take things we see every day for granted without even giving a second thought about how long it's been there. Thanks to the timeline laid out by the Museums of Western Colorado, I was able to piece together these 20 special happenings in Grand Junction's history.

Let's take a look back at some memorable Grand Junction moments from the last 75 years - which might just make us appreciate some of these things a little more the next time we see them.

20 Memorable Moments From the Last 75 Years in Grand Junction