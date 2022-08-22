Michael Martin Murphey returns to Grand Junction this holiday season with his ever-popular Cowboy Christmas Show and we're giving you a chance to win tickets.

While Michael Martin Murphey is well-known for hits like Wildfire and What's Forever For, the annual Christmas show is a Grand Junction tradition that delights audiences year after year with his pop hits, along with heart-warming cowboy Christmas tunes, humor, and positive words.

Michael Martin Murphey will help Grand Junction celebrate the Christmas season at the Avalon Theatre on Friday, December 2. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com

