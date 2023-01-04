Don’t Miss These January Events In Grand Junction

Here's a look at Grand Junction events that are happening during the month of January.

Slowing Down In January

After a busy holiday season, things slow down a bit in January as far as events go in Grand Junction. That's probably good news for everyone who has been on the go constantly for the past two months. Things will start picking up again once we get into February.

For those who are ready for more activity on the social scene, there are some outstanding music events that will be worth checking out including some local bands and a couple of tribute bands.

Love the Music of the Beatles?

Beatles fans will surely love The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute Band. These guys are very precise in their attention to detail in how they present the Beatles' music note by note. With their costume changes throughout the show, depicting the different eras of Beatlemania, it will be the next best thing to the real thing.

Maybe the Beach Boys Are More of Your Thing

Meanwhile, the Community Concerts of the Grand Valley is presenting the Beach Boys tribute band, Sail On. Everybody loves the music of the Beach Boys and this promises to be a fun show.

January Events In Grand Junction The new year is underway and we will gradually be ramping up the social calendar little by little over the next several weeks. Scroll on to see what Grand Junction events we have to look forward to during the month of January to start the year.