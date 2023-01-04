Don’t Miss These January Events In Grand Junction
Here's a look at Grand Junction events that are happening during the month of January.
Slowing Down In January
After a busy holiday season, things slow down a bit in January as far as events go in Grand Junction. That's probably good news for everyone who has been on the go constantly for the past two months. Things will start picking up again once we get into February.
For those who are ready for more activity on the social scene, there are some outstanding music events that will be worth checking out including some local bands and a couple of tribute bands.
Love the Music of the Beatles?
Beatles fans will surely love The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute Band. These guys are very precise in their attention to detail in how they present the Beatles' music note by note. With their costume changes throughout the show, depicting the different eras of Beatlemania, it will be the next best thing to the real thing.
Maybe the Beach Boys Are More of Your Thing
Meanwhile, the Community Concerts of the Grand Valley is presenting the Beach Boys tribute band, Sail On. Everybody loves the music of the Beach Boys and this promises to be a fun show.