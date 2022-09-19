Win Tickets To See Comedian Brian Regan In Grand Junction

Comedian Brian Regan is coming to Grand Junction and we're giving you a chance to win tickets to the show.

Brian Regan Comes To Grand Junction

Whether you have seen him on Netflix, Comedy Central, at Red Rocks, on The Tonight Show, or on David Letterman, Brian Regan has been making audiences laugh with glee for decades with his clean brand of humor. He's traveling across the country with his live show and he's bringing it to downtown Grand Junction.

Win Tickets to Brian Regan's Live Show

Brian Regan's live show in Grand Junction will be Thursday, February 23 at the Avalon Theatre. Tickets are on sale now at BrianRegan.com.

