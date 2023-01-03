The Fab Four is coming to Grand Junction and we have your chance to win tickets to see The Ultimate Tribute.

If you love the music of the Beatles, you'll love the Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute. With three costume changes representing every era of Beatles music, the Fab Four give precise detail, with uncanny note-for-note renditions of the Beatles classics you know and love.

The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute will be at the Avalon Theatre in Grand Junction on Sunday, January 8 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

