Willard Colorado’s Abandoned Homes and Cemetery Raise Questions

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

The small, country town of Willard, Colorado has been left abandoned for some time. However, in addition to the abandoned homes and buildings is a cemetery with graves that raise some questions.

Location

Willard, Colorado is located in what many would refer to as 'the middle of nowhere.' The town is on Colorado's northeastern plains between Fort Collins and Sterling. However, Willard is a bit off of the beaten path and is only accessible via dirt roads.

Things Left Behind

Although it's unclear as to when or why the town of Willard was abandoned, some clues come from what was left behind. For example, one of the abandoned homes had two small stereos in it, as well as an old clock, coffee cans, and even a Mountain Dew can.

In addition, some of the buildings used in the town's farming operations were left behind with some clues as well. One of the farm buildings has an old refrigerator in it, leading us to believe that it was left behind at least a few decades ago.

Cemetery

Willard, Colorado is also home to Prairie Lawn Cemetery which upon inspection, raises some questions. For instance, while most of the graves date back to the early 20th century, some are as recent as 2009.

In addition, there are odd things like stacked rocks, disturbed dirt above gravesites, and one lone grave separated from the rest that leave a lot of questions unanswered.

Take a virtual tour of the ghost town of Willard, Colorado:

