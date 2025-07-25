We're sure you've been outside and noticed the thick haze blanketing the Valley.

Smoke has settled into the region once again, making the skies look grim and breathing a bit tougher for many. But where is it coming from?

Sure, we have a few fires burning in western Colorado, but the smoke really hasn't been this bad.

What’s Causing the Smoke in Western Colorado?

The smoke we’re seeing isn’t necessarily coming from local wildfires.

Much of it is drifting in from large fires burning across the West, including in Utah, Arizona, and even parts of California. We can really thank the Dragon Bravo Fire in Arizona.

Wind patterns and geography are helping the smoke settle into the Grand Valley during the day and get trapped under a layer of warm air in a phenomenon called temperature inversion.

Here's how the smoke will look throughout the rest of today, into tomorrow. We used Firesmoke.ca to show how the smoke changes from the daytime throughout the night.

Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m.

Grand Valley Smoke on Friday 10 a.m. firesmoke.ca loading...

This is what the smoke coverage was like at 10 a.m. on Friday. It remains this way through much of the afternoon.

Friday, July 25 at 5 p.m.

Grand Valley Smoke on Friday 5 p.m. firesmoke.ca loading...

As you can see, the smoke remains heavy over the valley.

Friday, July 25 at 9 p.m.

Grand Valley Smoke on Friday 9 p.m. firesmoke.ca loading...

The smoke starts to disperse as the temperatures begin to fall during the nighttime.

Saturday, July 26 at 10 a.m.

Grand Valley Smoke on Saturday 10 a.m. firesmoke.ca loading...

Luckily, we start Saturday morning with clear skies. Unluckily, it most likely won't stay that way.

Saturday, July 26 at 4 p.m.

Grand Valley Smoke on Saturday 4 p.m. firesmoke.ca loading...

Smoke cover starts to make its way back to the valley in the late afternoon.

Why Does the Smoke Seem to Clear Up at Night—Only to Return?

Mornings and evenings tend to bring brief relief. That’s because when the air cools overnight, it can sometimes help lift the inversion layer. This allows some of the smoke to disperse. As the day heats up and the winds shift, smoke can get pulled right back into the region.

Add in afternoon air stagnation, and it sticks around until evening rolls in again.

Tips to Stay Safe When the Smoke Rolls In

Stay Indoors When You Can: Limit time outside, especially during the smokiest parts of the day (typically late morning through early evening).

Use an Air Purifier: If you have one with a HEPA filter, run it. Even a DIY box fan with a furnace filter attached can help clean up indoor air.

Keep Windows and Doors Closed: Seal up your space during smoky periods. If it gets hot, run an air conditioner if you have one—but make sure it’s not pulling in air from the outside.

Skip the Outdoor Workout: Even healthy lungs can be irritated by wildfire smoke. Try indoor exercise on smoky days.

Watch for Symptoms: Coughing, shortness of breath, headaches, and fatigue are all signs that the smoke might be affecting you. Don’t ignore them.

