Here's a beautiful home for sale in Whitewater with amazing views overlooking the Uncompahgre Plateau.

Good Looks On the Inside and the Outside

This 2001 square-foot home at 101 Eagle Trail Court in Whitewater just hit the market and it doesn't take long to determine it's been meticulously maintained. Built in 1997, this home sits on nearly two acres and looks absolutely fantastic inside and out.

Wide Open Views, Neighbors Aren't Close

Of course, the first thing you notice is the wide-open views of the Uncompahgre Plateau You've got some neighbors - but they are a good distance away so you don't feel cramped and your views aren't blocked.

Get our free mobile app

Spacious and Luxurious, But Practical

On the inside, it's spacious, but, you're not overwhelmed by the size and a bunch of living space that you don't need. It feels luxurious, but, at the same it's practical.

One of the best features of this property is the large outbuilding/workshop. It's a great place to work, but it also has plenty of room to store your RV or your collection of big-boy toys. The property also comes with an attached double-car garage.

It's Not So Far Into Town

If you're thinking you don't want to live so far from Grand Junction, think about this. It takes about 20 minutes to get into town from this location. But, there are people who live in Grand Junction that have to drive that long to get to work every day. It's not the miles, it's the time.

This amazing house in Whitewater is being offered by EXP Realty, LLC.

Beautiful Whitewater House For Sale Overlooking Uncompahgre Plateau If you are looking for a beautiful home that's affordable, spacious but not overwhelming, and offers great wide-open view, this house for sale in Whitewater is worth checking out. Scroll through the following images for a closer look.