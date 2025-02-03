What month is it? February, correct? I know it's Colorado and the weather can do some funky things, but I'm all for this little tease we're getting this week.

I'm not going to get too excited, since the temperatures will fall back to the 40s around this weekend into next week.

What are the Temperatures Supposed to Be Like in Western Colorado?

As I'm writing this, it's currently 67 degrees and sunny. When I walked out of the office to head to lunch, it felt downright "hot." I mean, it has been a bit chilly lately.

Tomorrow (Tues., Feb. 6) we may approach the 70-degree mark. According to Punxsutawney Phil, we still have six weeks of winter left. Doesn't feel like it to me. I'm ready to hit the golf course.

For the rest of the week, we're slated to hit the mid-60s through Friday. The weekend, however, is going to "cool" back down to the low-50s and mid-40s.

I know it's only February, and we'll most likely see another snowstorm or two by March, but I'm pretty excited to see warmer temps, and nicer weather in the forecast.

