Explore the Grand Mesa's Hidden Overlooks on Colorado's County Line Trail.

Summer hikes on Colorado's Grand Mesa are one of my favorite things about living in Grand Junction. Every visit is likely to show you something new, and every hike is hiding something that you may not be able to discover unless you head out on a trail and see things for yourself.

Over the weekend I headed out on the County Line Trail to check out an area that I just had not done much hiking in. This 4.4-mile loop is considered a pretty easy trail, but there is a bonus located on the far side of the hike that you won't find on a map.

Where is County Line Trail on the Grand Mesa?

County Line Trail and Cross-Country Ski area are located off the Grand Mesa Scenic Byway. Follow the Byway up the Grand Mesa past the Mesa Lakes Lodge. The parking area for County Line Trail will be on your left before you get to the Grand Mesa Lodge near Island Lake.

Where are the Unmarked Overlooks on County Line Trail?

County Line Trail may not see the activity that some of the other hikes get simply because people may not know what is back here. On the far side of the trail, there are several signs, markers, and Carin that lead to viewpoints and overlooks. These areas are not listed on most nav maps of this trail. There are no indications at the trailhead that these overlook areas are back here. You'll have to hike back to the viewpoint signs and find them yourself.

How Long Does it Take to Complete County Line Trail?

The 4.4-mile loop can take anywhere from 90 minutes to two hours to complete. It really just depends on how much time you want to spend at the overlooks or looking at the scale lakes along this loop. This hike is a nice easy walk without much elevation gain. Scroll through the photos for a preview of the scenery.

