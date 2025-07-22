There’s been some real progress on the wildfires burning across western Colorado, but a few fires are still active and keeping folks on edge.

Plus, the Deer Creek Fire that started in Utah is still pushing into Colorado and causing some concerns.

Here’s the latest so you know what’s going on:

This one’s holding at about 15,700 acres and is roughly 34% contained. Evacuation orders are still in place along Highway 141 between mile markers 120–124 and 128–131.

If you’re in that area, be ready to follow local instructions.

Fire crews are out there using dozers and helicopters to build containment lines and slow the fire down.

At just under 450 acres, the Wright Draw Fire is still burning with no containment yet.

Evacuations are active near Highway 141 between mile markers 120–124. Helicopters are dropping water, and crews are working hard to build fire lines.

Good news here — this fire is about 66% contained and stable at around 2,274 acres. Firefighters are focused on mopping up hotspots and making sure it doesn’t spread.

This fire is about 4,250 acres and 21% contained. The national park is still fully closed to visitors.

Evacuations are ongoing for some nearby areas like Bostwick Park and roads N73, N74, and O74. Blue Mesa Reservoir is off-limits west of Middle Bridge while helicopters are flying water drops.

This fire has burned over 17,000 acres and is about 54% contained now. Some evacuation orders have been lifted, but residents should stay alert and be ready to act if needed.

Roads like Highway 46/90 have reopened with caution.

The fire is believed to be human-caused, and the suspect has been identified.

Conditions are still dry and hot, so even with the progress, these fires aren’t out of the woods yet. Keep an eye on local emergency alerts and follow any evacuation orders. We’ll keep updating as things change.

