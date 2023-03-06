Weekend Shooting Leaves One Person Dead In Grand Junction

One person is dead following a weekend shooting in Grand Junction.

Local authorities are investigating a weekend shooting in Grand Junction that left one person dead, and one person in police custody.

Grand Junction Shooting Reported Early Saturday Morning

The shooting incident was reported early Saturday morning. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office received multiple reports of shots fired in the 800 block of 26 Road in Grand Junction and responded just after 6:00 a.m. Upon arrival, police discovered a male lying in the street with a fatal gunshot wound. Roads were closed from Swan Lake to West Broadway and Blevins to the Redlands Parkway.

Suspect Taken Into Custody Following Short Pursuit

A suspect was spotted leaving the scene at a high rate of speed and a short pursuit ensued. The suspect crashed into a Grand Junction Police Department vehicle and then fled on foot. Police found the man hiding in a storage area at a home on Blevins. The 30-year-old male, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, was taken into custody.

Investigation Is Ongoing

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The Mesa County Coroner's office is responsible for determining the cause and manner of death as well as releasing the name of the victim.

Violent Crime Down In Mesa County

The weekend shooting comes on the heels of a positive report from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office showing violent crime in Mesa County was down over 36% last year compared to 2021. That downward trend is quite different from overall crime numbers in Colorado. Statewide, the report indicates violent crime was down less than 1% in 2022, and over the past five years has actually gone up by more than 33% in Colorado.

