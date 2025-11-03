Western Colorado is enjoying a stretch of calm, sunny weather to start the week, with warm and dry conditions expected through at least Wednesday.

We should see temperatures climb 10 to 15 degrees above normal across much of the area, making this feel more like late September than early November.

What's the Beginning of the Week Look Like?

High pressure centered over the southern Rockies is keeping skies mostly clear, with just a few passing clouds this afternoon as a weak disturbance moves across the Great Basin.

Luckily, there's not much moisture to work with, so outside of some high clouds, there won’t be any rain or snow. Winds stay generally light, though a few breezy spots may develop in the mountains and along higher ridgelines.

What's the Midweek Look Like?

By midweek, we'll see a shift as a series of quick-moving systems brushes across the northern Rockies.

Thursday brings slightly cooler temperatures and a small chance of light mountain snow in the Park Range and Elkhead Mountains, with only minimal accumulation expected.

Breezy winds may develop in some mountain valleys as the cooler air moves through.

Heading Into Your Weekend

Another weak system follows late Friday, delivering a second round of light snow chances for the far north before high pressure rebuilds for the weekend.

Most of the Western Slope will stay dry through the entire stretch.

By Saturday, warmer and drier conditions return once again, setting up another pleasant fall weekend across western Colorado.

