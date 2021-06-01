Take a Hike: Vote For the Best Hiking Trail in the Grand Valley

National Trails Day is quickly approaching and we want to celebrate by hiking the best trail around. Vote for the best hiking trail in the Grand Valley.

National Trails Day is this Saturday, June 5, 2021, and it's all about recognizing the beautiful trails we have all across the nation. According to National Calendar Day, National Trails Day also recognizes the people who develop and maintain trails. These wonderful people also encourage people to discover their local trails.

We thoroughly enjoy hiking in Colorado, from Hanging Lake to hiking the Palisade Rim Trail. There are lots of great trails in the Grand Valley and we want you to help us narrow them down to the best of the best.

We've included just a small portion of the many trails we have around the Grand Valley in the poll below. If you don't see your trail on the list, you can write it in. Voting is open now until Thursday night, June 3, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

There's something so special about getting outside and spending some quality time with Mother Nature. I've seen elk, deer, muskrats, snakes, birds, river otters, and more while hiking in Colorado. I've also seen mountain lion and bear tracks which will remind you that when you're hiking, you're in their house, not the other way around.

When you go hiking in the Grand Valley that could mean taking a trip to the Colorado National Monument or taking a trip to Fruita, or elsewhere. We love how many options there are when it comes to hiking trails and hope to hike the best hiking trail in the Grand Valley once you vote.

