Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?

There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few.

However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is also the final resting place of a real-life vampire.

A Vampire Grave in a Colorado Cemetery

Legend has it that the gravestone of Theodore Glava marks the final resting place of a vampire who haunts the cemetery. The gravesite is located at the Municipal Cemetery in Lafayette, Colorado, and has been around for quite a while.

One grave, however, stands out from the rest as it appears to be simply made from concrete with an inscription carved into it by hand.

Many believe that Theodore Glava was a vampire and that the trees surrounding his grave grew out of the stake used to end his earthly life.

One theory as to why people believe that Glava was a vampire is due to the fact that his gravestone clearly says that he was born in Transylvania:

Very little is known about Glava, but his gravestone reads something to the effect of this:

+2 ROMANION TRANDATIR BORN-IN-PAR-HAUTIBOOVINA TODOR GLAVA BORN-IN-TRANSIVANIA AUSTRO-ONGARIA DIED-DECEMBER 1918

Besides being from Transylvania, legend has it that Glava was most likely a miner and passed away between the ages of 41 and 43 years of age.

