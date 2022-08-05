Check Out 15 Unnamed Colorado Waterfalls Only Locals Know About

Much of Colorado is what many would consider "God's Country." We have beautiful mountains, lakes, and rivers, making our state a true natural playground for outdoors enthusiasts.

However, some of these natural wonders in Colorado are a little bit more secret and hidden than others. Some of Colorado's beauty is only known to certain people that are familiar with the area.

One natural wonder that Colorado has plenty of is waterfalls, and some of these amazing waterfalls are unnamed and only a handful of locals know about them.

Unnamed Waterfalls in Colorado

There are plenty of hidden gems in the form of waterfalls in Colorado that have been around for years but still have yet to be officially named.

You can find these waterfalls in places like Niagara Gulch near Silverton, the Old Mayflower Mine also near Silverton, Yankee Boy Basin near Ouray, Mount Princeton Hot Springs near Buena Vista, Crystal Mill near Marble, Mineral Creek near Silverton, Clear Creek near Crystal Lake, just to name a few.

In addition, unnamed waterfalls in Colorado can also be found at Mohawk Lakes near Breckenridge, Peru Creek near Montezuma, above Maroon Bells, below Tuhare Lakes, above Montgomery Reservoir near Alma, on the Crestone Creek Trail near Crestone, above Lost Lake in Crested Butte, and below Geneva Lake near Marble.

Navigating these areas can be difficult if you're not familiar with your surroundings, and can even be unsafe if you're not careful.

However, now that you know about many of Colorado's unnamed waterfalls that only the locals know about, take a virtual tour of each of them below:

