Three Adorable Cats In Grand Junction Are Saying ‘Take Me Home’

Three adorable cats take center stage today - front and center - and all three are looking for their forever Grand Junction home.

Each of these featured felines from Roice-Hurst Humane Society is unique in its own way - and it looks like they each would make an excellent pet.

Borris Is As Big As A Small Dog

Borris is a big boy - there is no other way to put it. If you like cats as big as dogs, Boris is your guy. Weighing in at 20 lbs, Borris is the biggest cat in the shelter and has a big heart to match. Borris is a long-haired gentle giant who loves to be petted and brushed and lounge in the sunshine. He'd probably do best as an only pet.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Roice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

Does Barney Have A Shopping Fetish?

Barney is 2 years old and was found in the Old Navy parking lot. It is suspected he may have been shopping but now he's ready to find a home. Barney is a cuddle bug and thrives on human affection. He's a great-looking cat with a charming personality. It's not known how he behaves around other cats or dogs, so arranging a meet and greet would be advisable if you already have pets.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Roice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

Punkin Is Great With Children and Other Cats

Punkin is a talkative sweetheart who won't hesitate to tell you about his day - or current events. All he needs in return are pets, snuggles, and an occasional treat. He'll spend most of his time perched up high or curled up on your lap - and he loves to play with toys. Punkin does well with other cats and children but isn't a big fan of dogs.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Roice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

If you are ready to add a loveable cat to your home, contact Roice-Hurst Humane Society at 970-434-7337. You can meet these lovebugs or one of the other pets that is waiting to be adopted into a forever home.

