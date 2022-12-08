Things People Say When They Hear You’re From Utah

Years ago, I had a job that required a lot of travel.

As I flew from state to state, I would meet people and their first question of courses, “where are you from?“

I would then tell them that I lived in Utah, and this usually was met with raised eyebrows, and a look of genuine surprise. As if to say

“Oh my gosh! Utah really exists?!”

All of us have stereotypes of different states based on what we’ve seen. And if we haven’t traveled very much, then we base those assumptions largely on the media and entertainment that we consume.

For example, based on what I’ve seen, Colorado is filled with

Hippies

Potheads

Ski Resorts

Based on what I’ve seen, Idaho is filled with

Potatoes

Militias

More Potatoes

I’m almost positive that these are not accurate assumptions, yet we form our opinions on limited references that we've experienced. That's why getting out of your comfort zone is so good for as people. I don't travel as much as I should.

And this is the reason I think that everyone in France wears a beret, a striped shirt, smokes cigarettes' and carries French bread in a bike basket.

So here is a list of things people have said to me as soon as they found out that I was from Utah.

