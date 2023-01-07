People from all over the world come to Utah for our amazing National Parks, and other fun things to do.

But when people from out of town try to pronounce certain Utah words, it's obvious they are not locals.

The face people in Utah give you when you say something wrong (canva)

It's not like you're going to be punched in the face if you say it wrong, it just tickles a Utahn's eardrums a little bit and makes us look at you funny.

In my job as a Wedding Officiant and also on the radio, I meet a lot of people who will come to Zion National Park and will frequently pronounce it either ZY-ON, or for some reason put it plural as ZIONS.

This is always a dead giveaway that they are not from here. Every local knows you're supposed to pronounce Zion as ZY-IN.

There's nothing wrong with not being a local. Unless you're from California. You should probably keep that information to yourself until you know you're in a town where it's safe to share it.

So if you ever find yourself In a job as an undercover cop, desperately trying to blend in with other people in Utah, take a look at this list of weird Utah words and practice saying them "correctly".

"Listen Pal! If you're REALLY from Utah, then say Mantua. DO IT!" (canva)

We wouldn't want your undercover drug bust to go sour just because you didn't know how to say "Duchesne".

13 Words Only Utahns Know How To Pronounce If you can say these words like a local, you must be from Utah