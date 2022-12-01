15 Towns In Utah With The Dirtiest Sounding Names

Do you have the sense of humor of a 13-year-old boy? Me too.

Chuckle - The Office GIF - The Office Kevin Malone Kevin - Discover & Share GIFs Me, when someone says the word "But" loading...

I can’t tell you how many times I have "huh huh huh"'ed like Beavis and Butthead just because I saw a sign that had the word WOOD on it.

Whenever I go to Island Grinds in St. George Utah and I order the PUPU chicken, it takes every ounce of strength I have not to chuckle like an idiot.

At Christmas time, Totally Nuts is in the Red cliffs Mall selling candy Almonds. Every time I see them, I make the same stupid, idiotic, childish, dumb joke. I look at my wife and say, “Oh boy! I can’t wait to get my hands on those warm nuts!"

I tell this dumb joke EVERY. SINGLE. YEAR.

Who laughs along with these jokes? No-One. Absolutely no-one. I laugh BY myself, FOR myself, and despite the constant pleading and praying my family has done on my behalf, I don't see it changing any time soon. Yes. Bonnie is a lucky lady.

If any of this crude, childish and frankly exhausting behavior reminds you of yourself, then you’re going to enjoy this list that I have compiled of the 15 dirtiest sounding town names in the state of Utah.

15 Towns In Utah With Dirty Sounding Names These Are The Towns In Utah With The Dirtiest Sounding Names.

Get our free mobile app