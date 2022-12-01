15 Towns In Utah With The Dirtiest Sounding Names
Do you have the sense of humor of a 13-year-old boy? Me too.
I can’t tell you how many times I have "huh huh huh"'ed like Beavis and Butthead just because I saw a sign that had the word WOOD on it.
Whenever I go to Island Grinds in St. George Utah and I order the PUPU chicken, it takes every ounce of strength I have not to chuckle like an idiot.
At Christmas time, Totally Nuts is in the Red cliffs Mall selling candy Almonds. Every time I see them, I make the same stupid, idiotic, childish, dumb joke. I look at my wife and say, “Oh boy! I can’t wait to get my hands on those warm nuts!"
I tell this dumb joke EVERY. SINGLE. YEAR.
Who laughs along with these jokes? No-One. Absolutely no-one. I laugh BY myself, FOR myself, and despite the constant pleading and praying my family has done on my behalf, I don't see it changing any time soon. Yes. Bonnie is a lucky lady.
If any of this crude, childish and frankly exhausting behavior reminds you of yourself, then you’re going to enjoy this list that I have compiled of the 15 dirtiest sounding town names in the state of Utah.