The Mothership Dome Looks Like One Spiritual Colorado Getaway

The Mothership Dome at Crestopolis doesn't just sound cool, it looks cool too. This looks like one spiritual and extraordinary Colorado getaway.

The dome is one of three dome structures that are described as "a trinity of dome structures connected by a catwalk with a garden terraced amphitheater" in the Airbnb listing. Although you do have plenty of space to breathe at the dome, you also are conveniently close to the town of Crestone which is less than 15 minutes away.

The Colorado Airbnb is located about four and a half hours away from Grand Junction and three and a half hours away from Denver in the mystic San Luis Valley. It sits over 7,000 feet high and the host is an artist and percussionist who loves to make analog electronic music and orgones. They're ranked as a superhost on Airbnb which means they're experienced and highly rated.

The Mothership Dome at Crestopolis could be a very spiritual experience for you with its peaceful environment, nearby hot springs and also because of the 24 surrounding spiritual centers in Crestone.

