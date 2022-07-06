The saying "Don't judge a book by its cover" definitely applies when it comes to this small house for sale in Grand Junction.

Looks Can Be Deceiving

This small home, located at 2917 Sandra Avenue in Grand Junction is not large and, honestly, doesn't look like all that much from the outside. But, once you get inside you'll discover there's more than what meets the eye.

You've got just 864 square feet of living space in this home that comes with two bedrooms and one bathroom. Obviously, for some people it's going to be way too small, but, for others, it might just be a perfect size.

Recent Improvements Are Appealing

This cozy home was built in 1950, but there have been a number of improvements and upgrades in recent years that really make the house appealing like granite tile countertops and cabinets. The bathroom was also redone in 2007 with a tiled shower and countertops.

Get Creative With the Yard

The house sits on a big lot that comes with a large shed/workshop and a smaller shed for tool storage. With a creative mind, you could do some landscaping in the backyard and make it a nice place to hang out.

If price range is one of your top considerations, this one comes in at under $250,000 and is being presented by Jose Ocampo and brokered by Homesmart Realty, and shown on realtor.com.

