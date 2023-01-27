Need Cash? Seasonal Job Opportunities Available In Grand Junction

If you need a part-time job and want to supplement your current income, a seasonal job with the city of Grand Junction might just fit the bill.

Seasonal Jobs Are Great Because They Are....Seasonal

Did you know the City of Grand Junction employs around 300 part-time employees? Some of those positions are permanent while others are strictly temporary and seasonal. For a lot of folks, a seasonal job is the perfect scenario. You put in a few hours each week, earn some cash, and there is no long-term commitment.

If a seasonal job is something you are interested in pursuing, you should check out the jobs available with the City of Grand Junction. Do you love kids? Do you enjoy working outdoors? Maybe you have an interest in sports. Seasonal jobs with the city have a wide range of skill levels and age requirements and qualifications.

What Seasonal Jobs Are Available In Grand Junction?

Job openings with the City of Grand Junction include:

Camp Counselors

Daycare Aids

Event Staff

Golf and Facilities Maintenance

Horticulture

Irrigation Maintenance

Lifeguards

Sports Officials

Turf Maintenance

Attend a Citywide Job Fair To Apply and Learn More About Available Positions

If you have an interest in one of these areas, plan to attend a citywide job fair for seasonal positions on February 16 at the Lincoln Park Barn from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. You'll have the chance to apply and interview for open positions. You could even have a conditional job offer extended right on the spot.

You can learn more about available jobs with the City of Grand Junction on their website. The spring and summer seasons will be here before you know it and now is the time to make your plans for the next several months.

