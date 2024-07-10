If the Kroger/Albertsons merger goes through, Colorado could see 91 stores sold to C&S Grocers which owns the Piggly Wiggly franchise.

Seven stores are included in the deal for those of us who live on the Western Slope. Stores in Grand Junction, Montrose, Delta, Gunnison, and Durango are included on the list.

Why Are Colorado Grocery Stores Being Sold?

Kroger and Albertsons are in talks for a merger, and they need to offload some stores to make the deal go through. They're in negotiations with C&S Grocers to take the stores off their hands.

Initially, there were 413 stores across the country that would be sold. Now, that number is 579. 91 of those stores are in Colorado which include most of the Safeway and Albertsons stores across the state.

C&S Grocers vows that no stores will be sold, nor will any "frontline" associates losing their jobs.

C&S Grocers owns Piggly Wiggly stores in 18 states, and we'll speculate that they could bring the brand to Colorado.

Scroll through the list of store that could be sold on Colorado's Western Slope.

