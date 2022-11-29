Reduced Pet Adoption Fees In Grand Junction For A Limited Time

If you are pet shopping, you need to take a look at this week's featured pets from Roice-Hurst Humane Society in Grand Junction and learn about reduced adoption fees.

One thing our featured pets this week have in common is that they are very young - and seem ready to start life with a human of their own. Maybe one of these adorable pets is a perfect fit for your home.

Confident, Curious, and Sleeps With Dogs

Sage is 7 months old and came to Roice-Hurst as a young kitten with her three sisters. She is confident and curious and would make a great family addition. Recently, she lived in a home with other cats and large dogs- and oftentimes would be found sleeping with the dogs.

Your Wintertime Cuddle Companion

Stash is just 5 months old and just loves snuggling up inside a warm blanket. He's a little shy at first, but with a little decompression time when moving into a new home, he'll warm up to you and be ready to snuggle.

Snuggle Bug Is Full of Love and Trust

You just can't help but love Rusty who is full of love and trust and loves to snuggle. He'll make a great outdoor adventure partner and loves to play with other dogs. Here's a bonus. Rusty is house-trained and knows a lot of basic commands and is eager to please his person. We aren't sure how he does with cats or children.

$50 Adoption Fees For A Limited Time

If you are interested in meeting one of these pets, contact Roice-Hurst at 970-434-7337. By the way, Roice-Hurst is participating in Bissell's Empty the Shelters adoption campaign December 1-11 when all adoption fees will be just $50. This is a great time to give a pet the gift of a new home this holiday season.

