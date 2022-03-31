Changes are coming to Colorado's Rabbit Valley so be prepared.

According to a press release from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), starting next spring, camping will no longer be free at Rabbit Valley in Colorado.

Where is Rabbit Valley in Colorado?

Rabbit Valley is located in the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area which is West of Grand Junction, Colorado, close to the border of Utah.

What Can You Do at Rabbit Valley in Colorado?

There are a lot of fun and adventurous things you can do while visiting Rabbit Valley like:

Be sure to bring anything you need for the above activities, as rentals and equipment are not available.

Past and Present: Camping At Rabbit Valley in Colorado

Camping at Rabbit Valley in Colorado is currently free, just as it has been in years prior. These are the 3 current campgrounds at Rabbit Valley:

Jouflas Campground (14 sites) Castle Rocks Campground (1 site) Knowles Overlook Campground (4 sites)

While those are the official campgrounds, in 2007 there were 47 undeveloped visitor-created sites.

As of 2018, the number of undeveloped visitor-created sites had grown to 84. At the current rate, BLM expects undeveloped visitor-created sites to rise to approximately 177 sites.

The current issue is that due to the high demand for camping, there are not enough desirable spots left open. Plus, the high amount of visitors to Rabbit Valley is impacting the land and cultural resources.

Future: Free Camping Cancelled at Rabbit Valley in Colorado

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, it was announced by the BLM that, a "camping permit program that includes future expanded amenity fees and new developed campgrounds at Rabbit Valley" would be implemented starting in the late winter/early spring of 2023.

“Use of the area has increased over the last 15 years, and the camping fees will be used to improve infrastructure, develop amenities, and maintain the area,” said McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area Manager, Collin Ewing. “We involved the public throughout the process with several comment periods, meetings, and consultations with the Southwest Resource Advisory Council.”

How Much Will Camping Be at Rabbit Valley in Colorado?

Once the campsites are complete, campers will only be allowed to camp at a developed campground.

Campers can expect to pay $20 per night per campsite and this will include the permitted use of two vehicles. For larger capacity sites, each additional vehicle beyond two will be $10 per night, with a maximum of five vehicles.

