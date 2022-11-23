Powderhorn Ski Resort has been in operation for more than 55 years and has seen dramatic changes over the years.

Powderhorn Wasn't First On the Mountain

You might find it interesting to know that Powderhorn was not the first ski area on the Grand Mesa. That distinction belongs to Mesa Creek Ski Area which opened in the 1950s with one surface lift.

It wasn't until 1966 that Powderhorn Ski Area opened, two miles below Mesa Creek with a double chair and surface lift. Over the years, Powderhorn has undergone numerous changes, upgrades, and improvements and has become a popular ski destination for western Colorado skiers with its close proximity to Grand Junction.

Get our free mobile app

1986 Brings Big Changes

In 1986 Powderhorn saw significant changes when it was sold to a Texas developer. The double chair was replaced with a fixed-grip quad, and the surface lift was replaced with a double chair. That was also the time the parking lots were paved, and a major development was the beginning of snowmaking on the mountain. Two years later the name was changed to Powderhorn Resort.

Major Developments and Improvements

Another major development came in 2011 when the resort was purchased by Andy Daly and partners Tom and Kent Gart. Upgrades were made to snowmaking machines, rooms at the lodge, and the construction of a half pipe. A major improvement came in 2015 with the arrival of the Flat Top Flyer, a new high-speed quad chairlift system. Over the past 20 years, new trails and runs have been added along with six miles of bike trails, and an 18 hole disc golf course.

Powderhorn Ski Resort In the 1960s Powderhorn Resort has been a major attraction in western Colorado for over 55 years. A lot has changed since it started operations in 1966. Take a look at the vintage photos below taken in the late 60s to see how dramatically things have changed on the mountain.

Colorado's Top 10 Ranked Ski Resorts Colorado loves our ski towns — and these are the top-ranked spots in our state. Which one is your favorite?

9 Colorado Ski Resorts Known for Extremely Steep and Lightning Fast Inbounds Ski down some of the steepest slopes Colorado has to offer.

15 Affordable Colorado Ski Trips To Enjoy This Winter Ready to hit the slopes this winter? Is the price tag is holding you back? Sharpen your skis with 15 affordable ski trips you can start planning right now.

[WIKIPEDIA]